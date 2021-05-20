Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Posted by on May 20th, 2021

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,070 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the third quarter worth $373,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC grew its position in Visa by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Visa by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,944 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE V opened at $224.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.49 billion, a PE ratio of 46.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $225.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.33. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $237.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on V. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.29.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $871,489.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,273,896.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,626 shares of company stock worth $30,979,639 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Visa (NYSE:V)

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit