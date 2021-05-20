Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,070 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the third quarter worth $373,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC grew its position in Visa by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Visa by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,944 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

NYSE V opened at $224.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.49 billion, a PE ratio of 46.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $225.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.33. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $237.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on V. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.29.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $871,489.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,273,896.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,626 shares of company stock worth $30,979,639 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.