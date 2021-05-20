Gresham House (LON:GHE) Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Gresham House (LON:GHE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price target on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 959 ($12.53) target price on shares of Gresham House in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of GHE opened at GBX 880 ($11.50) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 826.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 801.11. Gresham House has a 52-week low of GBX 580 ($7.58) and a 52-week high of GBX 890 ($11.63). The firm has a market cap of £289.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 488.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. This is a positive change from Gresham House’s previous dividend of $4.50. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Gresham House’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.50%.

About Gresham House

Gresham House plc is a publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to individual investors, financial advisers, institutional investors, charities and endowments, family offices, and business owners. The firm invests in the public equity of European markets and United Kingdom. The firm invests in opportunities in private equity markets.

