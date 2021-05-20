Grin Price Reaches $0.49 on Exchanges (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 23.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. In the last week, Grin has traded down 33.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Grin coin can now be bought for $0.49 or 0.00001167 BTC on major exchanges. Grin has a total market capitalization of $35.82 million and approximately $10.87 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,685.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,912.37 or 0.06986558 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $844.59 or 0.02026101 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $220.00 or 0.00527753 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.53 or 0.00181199 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $259.50 or 0.00622512 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $194.16 or 0.00465770 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00007069 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $184.61 or 0.00442866 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 73,614,960 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Buying and Selling Grin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars.

