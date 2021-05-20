Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Shares Acquired by Harvest Investment Services LLC

Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

In other Group 1 Automotive news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.33, for a total transaction of $3,386,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,175,055.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.26, for a total value of $255,390.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,534,490.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,000 shares of company stock worth $7,635,455 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GPI traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $160.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 685 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,350. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.79 and a 12-month high of $175.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.53 and its 200 day moving average is $145.29.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 18.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.34%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GPI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Benchmark increased their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Group 1 Automotive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.83.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.