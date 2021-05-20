GSB Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,400 The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HIG. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 119.9% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 90.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HIG shares. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

In other news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 1,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $126,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,743,588. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP William A. Bloom sold 33,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $2,153,499.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,372 shares in the company, valued at $4,589,661.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 183,332 shares of company stock worth $12,064,527 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $65.93 on Thursday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.54 and a 1-year high of $69.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

