GSB Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 7,250 PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PPL by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PPL by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PPL. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPL presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.41.

NYSE PPL opened at $29.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.72. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.20 and a fifty-two week high of $30.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.76%.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

