Guider (GDR) Reaches One Day Volume of $127.00

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded 39.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. Guider has a total market capitalization of $44,098.49 and $127.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Guider coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Guider has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar.

Guider Profile

Guider (CRYPTO:GDR) is a coin. Its launch date was May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 coins. Guider’s official website is bit.ly/2Na3S1d . Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

Buying and Selling Guider

