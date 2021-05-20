Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.58

Posted by on May 20th, 2021

Shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.58 and traded as high as $2.25. Hallador Energy shares last traded at $2.16, with a volume of 317,042 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.10 and its 200-day moving average is $1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $66.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.79.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). Hallador Energy had a negative net margin of 23.39% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Hallador Energy will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Hallador Energy by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,472 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 6,709 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Hallador Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,154,955 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 10,697 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Hallador Energy by 133.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,626 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 35,201 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Hallador Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hallador Energy by 955.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 324,093 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 293,387 shares during the last quarter. 25.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG)

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the Illinois basin for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown 1 and Oaktown 2 underground mines in Oaktown, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana. It is also involved in gas exploration activities in Indiana.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Hallador Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallador Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit