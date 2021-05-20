Hamilton E. James Sells 70,175 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stock

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 70,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.51, for a total value of $6,141,014.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 269,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,597,159.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

The Blackstone Group stock opened at $87.56 on Thursday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.26 and a 12-month high of $91.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $59.91 billion, a PE ratio of 81.83 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.89 and its 200 day moving average is $69.70.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 141.99%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth $977,000. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth $13,997,000. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 17,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Blackstone Group by 7.3% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 16,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Blackstone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.09.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

