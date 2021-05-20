Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Major Shareholder Sells $138,276.00 in Stock

Posted by on May 20th, 2021

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $138,276.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ansbert Gadicke also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, May 17th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 4,666 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $93,646.62.
  • On Wednesday, May 12th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 29,684 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $609,412.52.
  • On Monday, May 10th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 17,133 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $373,499.40.
  • On Wednesday, April 21st, Ansbert Gadicke sold 8,972 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $170,198.84.
  • On Monday, April 19th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 10,056 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $194,080.80.
  • On Friday, April 16th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 5,847 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total value of $116,121.42.
  • On Monday, April 12th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 20,628 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $433,600.56.
  • On Friday, April 9th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 10,300 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total transaction of $243,801.00.

Shares of HARP stock opened at $20.64 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.03 and a 200-day moving average of $18.73. The stock has a market cap of $671.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 0.87. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $25.24.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.05. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 434.74% and a negative return on equity of 68.32%. On average, research analysts forecast that Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HARP. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 24.5% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,285,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,817,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,667,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,885,000 after acquiring an additional 303,339 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $22,479,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $13,202,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $9,473,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HARP. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harpoon Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.78.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead tri-specific t-cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate is HPN424, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Comments


