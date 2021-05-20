Harvest Investment Services LLC Grows Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 63.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 463.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Invictus RG bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zscaler stock traded up $5.04 on Thursday, reaching $169.85. 26,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,959,346. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.83 and a twelve month high of $230.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.92 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $180.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.46.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $157.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.45 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. Research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 6,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.99, for a total transaction of $1,133,940.00. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,699 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total value of $861,373.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 302,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,522,582.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,312 shares of company stock valued at $14,302,223. 23.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Zscaler from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Zscaler from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.00.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

