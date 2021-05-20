Harvest Investment Services LLC Sells 1,770 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Harvest Investment Services LLC reduced its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Harvest Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $3,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,357,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,670,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,778,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,187,000 after purchasing an additional 171,010 shares during the period. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth $12,891,000. Finally, Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth $11,769,000.

Shares of BATS:NOBL traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $91.02. The company had a trading volume of 705,200 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.88. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.