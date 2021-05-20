Harvest Investment Services LLC Sells 19,306 Shares of Inspire Global Hope Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:BLES)

Harvest Investment Services LLC trimmed its stake in Inspire Global Hope Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:BLES) by 45.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,306 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC owned 0.66% of Inspire Global Hope Large Cap ETF worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Inspire Global Hope Large Cap ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 198,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,213,000 after acquiring an additional 14,030 shares in the last quarter.

Get Inspire Global Hope Large Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of BLES traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.35. The company had a trading volume of 9,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,872. Inspire Global Hope Large Cap ETF has a one year low of $24.04 and a one year high of $41.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.80.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspire Global Hope Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:BLES).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Global Hope Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Global Hope Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.