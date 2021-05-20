Harvest Volatility Management LLC Acquires 2,257 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 60.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,013 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $458,957,000. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 109.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,555,000 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $313,084,000 after acquiring an additional 811,000 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,275,771 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,474,940,000 after acquiring an additional 765,752 shares during the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,950,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,267,330 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $678,548,000 after acquiring an additional 651,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Reed David sold 28,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total transaction of $5,738,915.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,545 shares in the company, valued at $521,012.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Josef Kaeser sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.63, for a total transaction of $2,979,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,750,338.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,758 shares of company stock worth $9,480,762 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $142.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $213.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.32.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock traded up $2.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $197.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,689,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.33. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $96.10 and a 52 week high of $216.43. The stock has a market cap of $54.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -367.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $199.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.38.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.563 dividend. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 27.99%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

