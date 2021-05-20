Harvest Volatility Management LLC Acquires 3,436 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 63.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,865 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 0.4% of Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Miramar Capital LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 18,476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 95,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,384,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 7,738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 34,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 13.0% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $11.69 on Thursday, reaching $453.41. 26,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,122,357. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $462.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $443.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $270.51 and a fifty-two week high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.05%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.15.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.42, for a total value of $256,742.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total value of $8,053,570.47. Insiders sold 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,240,028 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

