Harvest Volatility Management LLC Acquires 7,138 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 61.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,764 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,138 shares during the quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WBA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,858,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 189.1% during the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,667,850 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $106,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,000 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,092,329 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $123,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,168 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,954.2% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,009,244 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $55,408,000 after purchasing an additional 960,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,973,586 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $198,347,000 after purchasing an additional 858,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Cowen lifted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.53.

WBA stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.62. 29,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,985,873. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.35 billion, a PE ratio of 109.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.46.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $32.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Recommended Story: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.