Harvest Volatility Management LLC Has $2.14 Million Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC increased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 62.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,295 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,351 shares during the quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 401,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,450,000 after buying an additional 5,029 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,092 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,472,000 after buying an additional 6,234 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 588,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,903,000 after buying an additional 116,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $397,025.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,488,313.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $704,536.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,265,924.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,507 shares of company stock worth $5,956,098 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MU stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $79.86. 250,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,262,008. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.91. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.25 and a 52 week high of $96.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MU has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Micron Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.29.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.