Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Varta (ETR:VAR1) a €119.00 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €119.00 ($140.00) target price on Varta (ETR:VAR1) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on VAR1. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on Varta and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Warburg Research set a €83.00 ($97.65) price target on Varta and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on Varta and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Varta in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on Varta and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €100.00 ($117.65).

Shares of ETR:VAR1 opened at €121.40 ($142.82) on Monday. Varta has a 52-week low of €84.50 ($99.41) and a 52-week high of €181.30 ($213.29). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €120.69 and a 200-day moving average price of €122.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.64, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries & Solutions and Household batteries. The Microbatteries & Solutions segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for measuring high blood pressure, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as power supply for Covid-19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for use in applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems and smart meters, and others for industrial and original equipment manufacturers.

