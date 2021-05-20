HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 2.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,104,890 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 50,609 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $163,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HDB. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,741,404,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 34,742,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,510,506,000 after buying an additional 9,703,130 shares during the last quarter. WestBridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $120,408,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $126,450,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,781,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,212,648,000 after buying an additional 1,087,765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

HDB opened at $73.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.32. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $36.25 and a 1-year high of $84.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

