Head-To-Head Analysis: Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) and BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO)

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) and Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.5% of BridgeBio Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.7% of Arvinas shares are held by institutional investors. 40.3% of BridgeBio Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of Arvinas shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for BridgeBio Pharma and Arvinas, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BridgeBio Pharma 0 1 9 0 2.90 Arvinas 0 0 12 0 3.00

BridgeBio Pharma currently has a consensus price target of $71.67, suggesting a potential upside of 26.98%. Arvinas has a consensus price target of $113.15, suggesting a potential upside of 74.78%. Given Arvinas’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Arvinas is more favorable than BridgeBio Pharma.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BridgeBio Pharma and Arvinas’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BridgeBio Pharma $40.56 million 210.90 -$260.59 million ($2.48) -23.10 Arvinas $42.98 million 73.79 -$70.29 million ($2.13) -30.39

Arvinas has higher revenue and earnings than BridgeBio Pharma. Arvinas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BridgeBio Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares BridgeBio Pharma and Arvinas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BridgeBio Pharma N/A -109.88% -48.54% Arvinas -403.77% -46.99% -35.34%

Risk and Volatility

BridgeBio Pharma has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arvinas has a beta of 2.14, suggesting that its share price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Arvinas beats BridgeBio Pharma on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR, that is in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor which is an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of achondroplasia in pediatric patients; an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD; and Encaleret, a small molecule antagonist of the calcium sensing receptor, or CaSR, an ongoing phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1, or ADH1. The company also engages in developing products for Mendelian, genetic dermatology, oncology, and gene therapy diseases. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has license and collaboration agreements with the Leland Stanford Junior University; The Regents of the University of California; Leidos Biomedical Research, Inc.; the University of California, San Diego; Johns Hopkins University and University of Florida; University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus; Salk Institute for Biological Studies; Maze Therapeutics; UC San Francisco; the Canadian Glycomics Network (GlycoNet); and the University of California, Davis. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer. The company has collaborations with Pfizer Inc., Genentech, Inc., F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd., and Bayer AG. Arvinas, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

