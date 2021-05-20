HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HeadHunter Group PLC provides an online recruitment platform. The company offers services which consist of career guidance, career consultation, jobs by profession and the opportunity to create a resume and receive automatically suitable job opportunities. HeadHunter Group PLC is based in Moscow, Russia. “

HHR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of HeadHunter Group from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HeadHunter Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Renaissance Capital downgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.33.

HeadHunter Group stock opened at $39.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. HeadHunter Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.47 and a fifty-two week high of $43.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 92.33 and a beta of 0.57.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $16.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.02 by $4.44. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. HeadHunter Group had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 98.65%. HeadHunter Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that HeadHunter Group will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HHR. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Caxton Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 21.1% during the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 9.5% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 20,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. 42.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile

HeadHunter Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, and internationally. The company offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value-added services.

