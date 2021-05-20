Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $34.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.26% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Healthpeak Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.68.

Shares of NYSE:PEAK opened at $33.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.92. Healthpeak Properties has a 52 week low of $23.57 and a 52 week high of $34.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.42, a PEG ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $446.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 4,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $159,737.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,734.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 70,123,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,742,000 after buying an additional 13,345,452 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,298,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,894,000 after buying an additional 3,063,488 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,134,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,426,000 after buying an additional 2,431,022 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 18,106,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,367,000 after buying an additional 195,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,757,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,678,000 after buying an additional 1,228,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

