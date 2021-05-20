Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $34.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.26% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Healthpeak Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.68.
Shares of NYSE:PEAK opened at $33.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.92. Healthpeak Properties has a 52 week low of $23.57 and a 52 week high of $34.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.42, a PEG ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.
In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 4,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $159,737.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,734.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 70,123,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,742,000 after buying an additional 13,345,452 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,298,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,894,000 after buying an additional 3,063,488 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,134,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,426,000 after buying an additional 2,431,022 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 18,106,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,367,000 after buying an additional 195,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,757,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,678,000 after buying an additional 1,228,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.
Healthpeak Properties Company Profile
Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.
