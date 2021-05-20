Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) Director Sells $205,450.00 in Stock

Posted by on May 20th, 2021

Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) Director John K. A. Prendergast sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total transaction of $205,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 203,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,193,206.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of HTBX stock opened at $6.23 on Thursday. Heat Biologics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $30.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.76 and a 200-day moving average of $5.99.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02). Heat Biologics had a negative net margin of 527.90% and a negative return on equity of 44.07%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Heat Biologics, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of Heat Biologics from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Heat Biologics in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Heat Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heat Biologics in the fourth quarter worth $754,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heat Biologics by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 481,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 138,214 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Heat Biologics by 138.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 98,715 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Heat Biologics during the first quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Heat Biologics by 42.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 192,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 57,341 shares in the last quarter. 49.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heat Biologics Company Profile

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

