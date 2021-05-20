HedgeTrade (HEDG) Trading 7.5% Lower Over Last Week

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 16.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. One HedgeTrade coin can currently be purchased for about $1.31 or 0.00003131 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HedgeTrade has a market capitalization of $456.73 million and $98,905.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00008306 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005206 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000587 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00040512 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000866 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000369 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00007861 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001413 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00039565 BTC.

HedgeTrade Profile

HEDG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

HedgeTrade Coin Trading

