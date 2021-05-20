Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have commented on HEINY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heineken from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Get Heineken alerts:

Shares of HEINY stock opened at $60.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $69.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.12. Heineken has a one year low of $41.34 and a one year high of $60.72.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 27th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 26th. Heineken’s dividend payout ratio is 13.99%.

About Heineken

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. It operates through Europe; Americas; Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; and Asia Pacific segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and water. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Heineken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heineken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.