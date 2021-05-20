Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Helius Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,716.85% and a negative return on equity of 328.07%.

NASDAQ HSDT opened at $13.29 on Thursday. Helius Medical Technologies has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $34.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.76 and a 200-day moving average of $12.88. The company has a market cap of $30.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.72.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Helius Medical Technologies in a report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Helius Medical Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Helius Medical Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma.

