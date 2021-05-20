HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLKHF) Trading Up 12%

Shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLKHF) rose 12% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $68.33 and last traded at $67.98. Approximately 50,604 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 956% from the average daily volume of 4,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.70.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.48 and its 200-day moving average is $59.56.

About HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLKHF)

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

