Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA Buys New Shares in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter valued at $1,964,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 11.8% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 35,082 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 26.0% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 124,030 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,173,000 after purchasing an additional 25,615 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 258.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 125,039 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,213,000 after purchasing an additional 90,193 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter worth $1,391,000. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.11.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $5,718,000.00. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $55,305.00. Insiders sold 533,576 shares of company stock worth $20,569,897 over the last quarter. 28.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SKX opened at $46.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.62 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.31 and its 200-day moving average is $38.76. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.03 and a 1-year high of $53.14.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

