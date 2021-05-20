Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA Invests $975,000 in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,000. United Parcel Service comprises about 1.4% of Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,094,024,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,323,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,739 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 264.5% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,573,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,197 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,568,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $937,646,000 after purchasing an additional 755,716 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,179,659,000 after purchasing an additional 733,987 shares during the period. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on UPS. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.21.

UPS opened at $214.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $191.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.05. The company has a market cap of $186.60 billion, a PE ratio of 40.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.70 and a 1 year high of $219.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 54.18%.

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.