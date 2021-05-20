Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA Sells 94,363 Shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS)

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA lessened its holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) by 89.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 94,363 shares during the quarter. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares accounts for approximately 1.5% of Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FAS. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at about $262,000. 4.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA FAS opened at $115.46 on Thursday. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares has a 1-year low of $26.93 and a 1-year high of $125.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.65 and a 200-day moving average of $77.64.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.