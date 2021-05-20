Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA Takes Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,000. KLA accounts for approximately 2.0% of Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of KLA by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in KLA by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in KLA by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 11,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KLAC opened at $303.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $326.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.53 billion, a PE ratio of 36.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $168.24 and a 52-week high of $359.69.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $341.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.19.

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total transaction of $4,649,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,187,764.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary B. Moore acquired 377 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $301.02 per share, with a total value of $113,484.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,617,357.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

