Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA Takes Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,446 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $439,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,075,000. First Command Bank grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 983 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNH opened at $409.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $393.11 and a 200 day moving average of $356.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $273.71 and a 12 month high of $425.98. The company has a market cap of $386.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total value of $2,092,092.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,122,734.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total transaction of $1,413,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,394,673.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,653,468. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.00.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

