Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) Director Rodger Offenbach Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) Director Rodger Offenbach sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $18,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 109,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ HNNA traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.13. 31,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,916. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.93. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $12.50. The company has a market cap of $67.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.01.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%.
About Hennessy Advisors
Hennessy Advisors, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.
