Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) Director Rodger Offenbach Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) Director Rodger Offenbach sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $18,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 109,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ HNNA traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.13. 31,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,916. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.93. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $12.50. The company has a market cap of $67.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNNA. Lokken Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hennessy Advisors during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Hennessy Advisors by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 15,104 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hennessy Advisors by 52.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 8,186 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Hennessy Advisors by 24.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,867 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Hennessy Advisors by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,601 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

About Hennessy Advisors

Hennessy Advisors, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

