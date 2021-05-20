Herbalist Token (HERB) One Day Trading Volume Tops $62.00

Herbalist Token (CURRENCY:HERB) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. Over the last week, Herbalist Token has traded down 39.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Herbalist Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Herbalist Token has a market cap of $140,501.42 and approximately $62.00 worth of Herbalist Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Herbalist Token Coin Profile

Herbalist Token (HERB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Herbalist Token’s total supply is 9,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,499,999,999 coins. Herbalist Token’s official Twitter account is @herbalistoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Herbalist Token’s official website is www.herbalisttoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Herb Coin is an open-source PoW/PoS (Proof-of-Work/Proof-of-Stake) cryptocurrency for fast, private and secure microtransactions. The coin is reborn from a previous project also named HerbCoin. “

Herbalist Token Coin Trading

