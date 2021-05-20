Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heritage Global Inc. is a diversified financial services company. It provides acquisition, disposition, valuation and lending services for surplus and distressed assets. Heritage Global Inc., formerly known as Counsel RB Capital Inc., is based in San Diego, California. “

Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Heritage Global from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of HGBL opened at $2.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $104.52 million, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.54. Heritage Global has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $4.20.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Heritage Global had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 33.36%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Heritage Global will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Heritage Global news, major shareholder Allan C. Silber sold 44,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $134,622.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 449,653 shares of company stock worth $1,339,937 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Global by 4.0% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage Global in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage Global in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Heritage Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Global by 4.0% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,244,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,396,000 after purchasing an additional 85,555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Global Company Profile

Heritage Global, Inc operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides market making, acquisitions, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets.

