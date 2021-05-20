Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) Hits New 52-Week High at $46.53

Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $46.53 and last traded at $46.46, with a volume of 2580 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.11.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Herman Miller in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Herman Miller in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -225.70 and a beta of 1.42.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Herman Miller had a positive return on equity of 23.25% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $590.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 29th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Herman Miller in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Herman Miller in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Herman Miller in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 8,534.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Herman Miller Company Profile (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

