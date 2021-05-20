Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Holdings Trimmed by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Heron Therapeutics were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,886,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,614 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,454,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,108,000 after purchasing an additional 18,181 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,100,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,628,000 after purchasing an additional 122,187 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,011,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,573,000 after purchasing an additional 139,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,343,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,429,000 after purchasing an additional 238,842 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HRTX opened at $13.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.78. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.52 and a 52 week high of $22.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.52.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.01). Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 216.18% and a negative return on equity of 65.06%. The company had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.65) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HRTX. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

In related news, EVP Kimberly Manhard sold 1,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $27,002.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,858.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 2,079 shares of company stock worth $36,560 over the last ninety days. 12.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Heron Therapeutics Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

