HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Shares Sold by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. lowered its holdings in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 184,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,330 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $6,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFC. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in HollyFrontier by 238.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,420,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $191,825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230,433 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter valued at $46,952,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in HollyFrontier by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,064,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,190 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in HollyFrontier by 119.9% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,343,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in HollyFrontier by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,196,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,969 shares in the last quarter. 84.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HFC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of HollyFrontier from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.46.

HFC stock opened at $34.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. HollyFrontier Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.81 and a fifty-two week high of $42.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 1.83.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). HollyFrontier had a positive return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Jennings bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.98 per share, with a total value of $262,350.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 179,835 shares in the company, valued at $6,290,628.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin Myers bought 3,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.57 per share, for a total transaction of $124,356.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,410,189.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 13,810 shares of company stock worth $490,927. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

