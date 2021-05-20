Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Stock Holdings Raised by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 97,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,205 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $7,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hologic by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Hologic by 5,025.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on HOLX. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.44.

In other news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $260,145.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,377.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hologic stock opened at $62.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.19 and a 52-week high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. The company’s revenue was up 103.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

