Home REIT Ltd (LON:HOME) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.83

Home REIT Ltd (LON:HOME) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.83 ($0.01) per share by the retailer on Friday, June 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON HOME traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 113 ($1.48). 207,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,084. Home REIT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 99 ($1.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 117 ($1.53). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 113.17.
