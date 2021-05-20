HomeServe (LON:HSV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

HomeServe (LON:HSV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target indicates a potential upside of 56.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HSV. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,365 ($17.83).

HSV opened at GBX 926 ($12.10) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.85, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,128.27 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,106.19. The stock has a market cap of £3.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.49. HomeServe has a 1 year low of GBX 909 ($11.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,371 ($17.91).

In other HomeServe news, insider Tommy Breen bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 933 ($12.19) per share, with a total value of £466,500 ($609,485.24).

HomeServe Company Profile

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

