Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Hormel Foods updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.700-1.820 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.70-1.82 EPS.

Shares of NYSE HRL traded up $3.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,451,023. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. Hormel Foods has a one year low of $43.45 and a one year high of $52.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.04%.

In related news, VP Gary Jamison sold 6,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $302,787.94. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,004.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $288,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 99,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,780,480.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 131,678 shares of company stock worth $6,255,814 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hormel Foods stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 115,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,651,000. 42.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

