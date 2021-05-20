Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on HWDJF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

OTCMKTS HWDJF opened at $11.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.64. Howden Joinery Group has a 12-month low of $6.45 and a 12-month high of $11.40.

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

