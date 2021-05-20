Huobi Token Price Reaches $25.65 on Exchanges (HT)

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded 32.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 20th. One Huobi Token coin can currently be bought for about $25.65 or 0.00061374 BTC on major exchanges. Huobi Token has a market cap of $4.49 billion and $1.73 billion worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded down 24.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 36% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00076172 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004563 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 43.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00018356 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $489.86 or 0.01172113 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 31% against the dollar and now trades at $4,141.50 or 0.09909517 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.28 or 0.00101177 BTC.

Huobi Token Profile

HT is a coin. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,074,232 coins. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal . Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

Huobi Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

