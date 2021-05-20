Ian Cochrane Purchases 157 Shares of Severfield plc (LON:SFR) Stock

Posted by on May 20th, 2021

Severfield plc (LON:SFR) insider Ian Cochrane bought 157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £125.60 ($164.10).

Shares of SFR stock opened at GBX 77.90 ($1.02) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.80, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 78.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 72.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £240.10 million and a P/E ratio of 12.77. Severfield plc has a 12 month low of GBX 51.20 ($0.67) and a 12 month high of GBX 82.20 ($1.07).

About Severfield

Severfield plc, a structural steelwork company, engages in the designing, manufacturing, fabrication, construction, and erection of steelwork activities in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It manufactures metal decking products; composite metal flooring products; and steel and plated beams, steel sections, steelwork products, and intumescent coatings.

