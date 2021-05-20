IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 5,432 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,432 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 246.5% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 7,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.33.

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $40.00 on Thursday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $24.11 and a 1-year high of $41.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.92 and a 200-day moving average of $36.11. The stock has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $602,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,279,355.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 29,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total value of $1,207,090.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 371,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,033,325.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

