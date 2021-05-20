IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 969 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Whirlpool by 1.7% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Whirlpool by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Whirlpool by 1.1% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Whirlpool by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Whirlpool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.14.

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $238.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $237.79 and a 200 day moving average of $205.22. The stock has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $116.42 and a 12 month high of $257.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

In other Whirlpool news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 45,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.36, for a total value of $11,602,114.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James W. Peters sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.44, for a total transaction of $2,271,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,795,097.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 223,441 shares of company stock valued at $53,361,469. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

