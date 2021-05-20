IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

IAC opened at $236.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.02. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1 year low of $100.22 and a 1 year high of $266.00.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $3.95. The company had revenue of $876.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.49) earnings per share. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

IAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $265.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $267.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.45.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

