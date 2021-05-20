IFP Advisors Inc Acquires Shares of 2,478 VanEck Vectors Social Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:BUZZ)

IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Social Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:BUZZ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Social Sentiment ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Social Sentiment ETF in the first quarter worth about $389,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Social Sentiment ETF in the first quarter worth about $280,000.

NYSEARCA:BUZZ opened at $23.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.30. VanEck Vectors Social Sentiment ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.93 and a fifty-two week high of $25.59.

