IFP Advisors Inc Acquires Shares of 2,478 VanEck Vectors Social Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:BUZZ)

Posted by on May 20th, 2021

IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Social Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:BUZZ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Social Sentiment ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Social Sentiment ETF in the first quarter worth about $389,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Social Sentiment ETF in the first quarter worth about $280,000.

NYSEARCA:BUZZ opened at $23.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.30. VanEck Vectors Social Sentiment ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.93 and a fifty-two week high of $25.59.

See Also: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Social Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:BUZZ).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for VanEck Vectors Social Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:BUZZ)

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Social Sentiment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Social Sentiment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit