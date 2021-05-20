IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) and AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Financial Contrast

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) and AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for IGM Biosciences and AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IGM Biosciences 0 1 6 0 2.86 AcelRx Pharmaceuticals 1 0 0 0 1.00

IGM Biosciences presently has a consensus target price of $98.88, suggesting a potential upside of 53.96%. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $0.84, suggesting a potential downside of 30.58%. Given IGM Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe IGM Biosciences is more favorable than AcelRx Pharmaceuticals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IGM Biosciences and AcelRx Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IGM Biosciences N/A N/A -$43.13 million ($4.80) -13.38 AcelRx Pharmaceuticals $2.29 million 62.93 -$53.24 million ($0.67) -1.81

IGM Biosciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AcelRx Pharmaceuticals. IGM Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

IGM Biosciences has a beta of -1.12, indicating that its share price is 212% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares IGM Biosciences and AcelRx Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IGM Biosciences N/A -33.30% -30.28% AcelRx Pharmaceuticals -890.43% N/A -60.72%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.6% of IGM Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.5% of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 79.3% of IGM Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

IGM Biosciences beats AcelRx Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL). The company is also developing IGM-8444, an IgM antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with solid cancers and NHL; and IGM-7354, is a bispecific IgM antibody delivering interleukin-15 cytokines to PD-L1 expressing cells for use in the treatment of patients with solid and hematologic malignancies. It has a strategic research and license agreement with AbCellera to discover and develop IgM antibodies; and license agreement with AvantGen Inc. for various antibodies against the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The company was formerly known as Palingen, Inc. and changed its name to IGM Biosciences, Inc. in 2010. IGM Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. The company's lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. It also develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain. The company was formerly known as SuRx, Inc. and changed its name to AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2006. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.